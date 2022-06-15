Sam Asghari is a married man and he wants everybody to know it.

The actor tied the knot with Britney Spears last Thursday, and shared a clip this week on his Instagram Story of him dancing along to Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” while driving.

Asghari responded “Yes!” to a friend’s comment about him being married, before showing off his ring.

The lovebirds got married at Spears’ Thousand Oaks home in California, with Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna among those in attendance.

Donatella Versace designed Spears’ gorgeous white gown for her special day, saying it “was a dream to design,” adding on Instagram: “Doesn’t she just look beautiful in it? 🤍✨The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady and features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. ✨🤍”

The dress featured a slit down one leg, with 62 carats in bridal jewellery from Stephanie Gottlieb, including diamond and pear-shaped drop earrings and a heart-shaped tennis necklace, along with an oval diamond bracelet.