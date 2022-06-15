Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are huge Harry Styles fans.

On Tuesday night, the married couple and “God’s Favorite Idiot” creators appeared on “The Late Late Show” and were asked about featuring Styles’ music on their new show.

READ MORE: Melissa McCarthy And Ben Falcone Dish On How They First Met

“I think he’s just great,” McCarthy said. “I think he’s wildly talented and I just love everything that he is such his own person. Not just style in the sense of fashion, but being like, ‘This is who I am. This is how I want to present myself and kind of move through the world.’”

She continued, “And I think it’s just such a lovely thing to see someone just be like, ‘I’m okay with who I am.’ He’s also a massive rock star so maybe it’s not that tough.”

Falcone added, “If you actually parse it through, he is incredibly attractive, he’s incredibly talented, he can sing, he can do anything, he can act.”

He also recalled how their 15-year-old daughter Georgie inspired him to put Styles’ music in “God’s Favorite Idiot” after she learned to play his songs on the piano.

Falcone said, “I was going over the top by even listening to more, like that’s not a normal ‘dad’ thing to do. I was like, ‘Let’s play this again, re-rack this.’ And then I started listening to it while I was writing the show and I just thought, Well, let me actually just write in the songs that I would like to get. And then we got them. I couldn’t believe it.”

He added, “Harry or his team came back so fast and said sure.”

“We were completely shocked,” McCarthy admitted.

READ MORE: Melissa McCarthy Really Wore Chris Farley’s Jacket On ‘SNL’: ‘I Was So Nervous’

Also on the show, the couple talk about their 16-year marriage and how they first met at a bar called the Snake Pit while working with the comedy troupe Groundlings.

“We realized that we were staying far later than everyone else because we wanted an excuse to hang out together,” Falcone said, to awwws from the audience.

After a month and a half of what McCarthy called “raging into alcoholism,” they finally started dating.