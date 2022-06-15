Matthew Perry’s memoir is complete.

The “Friends” star, who played Chandler Bing on the much-loved show, shared a snap of the title Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing.

He joked in the caption that his “ego doesn’t like” that he has to “stop writing” about himself.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Says ‘Friends’ Co-Star Matthew Perry Is ‘Doing Great Now’

Perry revealed he’d be opening up about his life in a new memoir back in February.

The book is expected to be released November 2022.

The star posted at the time:

So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book. pic.twitter.com/q4qYd7Zp6t — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 10, 2022

In October 2021, Flatiron Books announced a deal had been struck with Perry for his memoir.

READ MORE: Matthew Perry Will Take You Behind The Scenes Of ‘Friends’ In New Memoir

“We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something — and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing,” said the book’s publisher Megan Lynch. “Matthew’s book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division.”