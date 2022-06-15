Hailey Bieber has provided a health update after having a “mini-stroke” earlier this year while appearing on the cover of Byrdie.

In April, the beauty mogul shared a video on her YouTube channel explaining that on March 10 she had a “mini-stroke” in the middle of talking at breakfast with her husband Justin Bieber. The model would undergo surgery to repair a PFO (a hole between the left and right atria in the heart).

Hailey Bieber on the cover of Byrdie — Photo: Hanna Hiller for Byrdie

Since the surgery, Hailey has found it difficult not being as active as she would like.

“My body is taking a little longer to heal than they thought it would,” she tells the publication. “After they did the heart procedure, I’m always the person who’s in a rush to get back to things, but this has taught me that it’s not physically possible sometimes.”

Hailey explains that she waited two weeks post-procedure, as per doctors orders, before working out again. However, the incision kept reopening, which forced her to do low-impact exercises like Pilates for the time being, despite her love for fitness, which she notes is “an important part of my routine and day.”

While appearing on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, the model added that she’s “doing well now” and “feels good” not being on any medication anymore.

Hailey also provided a health update on Justin, after the singer revealed he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, from which he’s been suffering partial facial paralysis.

“He’s doing really well,” she said. “He’s going to be totally OK. I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

The Rhode skin-care founder shares that part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle involves embracing things that make her “feel good” like her devoted skin-care routine and her clean and minimal aesthetic.

“I really have never felt sexier in my life,” Hailey says. “I’m in a phase where I feel more beautiful and confident than ever before just by letting my real skin show and my natural hair grow. I just want to be healthy.”