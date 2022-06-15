It was a big day for Nick Cannon’s family.

On Tuesday, the actor and his partner Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twins Zion and Zillion’s first birthday with a trip to Disneyland.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Says He’ll Father Even More Babies In 2022: ‘If You Thought It Was A Lot Of Kids Last Year…’

“A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!” Cannon shared in the caption.

“I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me,” Cannon continued.

“It’s actually happening in this photo!! P**s everywhere! LOL😂,” he added, showing off a pee stain on his shirt in the photo. “Had so much fun and such an amazing day!”

Calling De La Rosa “Super Woman,” Cannon added, “I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother!”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Uses Aviation Gin To Make New Cocktail, The Vasectomy: ‘Lord Knows I Need One’

De La Rosa also shared a photo, writing, “The world can say what they want but you go ABOVE AND BEYOND for us and for that we’re forever grateful for you.”