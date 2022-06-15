Click to share this via email

The new teaser-trailer for “My Policeman” has been released.

Harry Styles takes on the role of closeted police officer Tom Burgess, who struggles with his emotions while living a double life.

Styles kisses both his wife Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) in the teaser, with Patrick asking him at the start as the pair look at paintings: “How does it make you feel?”

Corrin can be seen burning Styles’ uniform at the end of the trailer.

DAVID DAWSON, EMMA CORRIN, and HARRY STYLES star in “MY POLICEMAN” – Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh — Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh

A synopsis for the movie reads, “A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, ‘My Policeman’ follows three young people—policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.”

HARRY STYLES and EMMA CORRIN star in “MY POLICEMAN” – Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

Credit: Prime Video

“Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

“Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.”

“My Policeman” is coming to select theatres on October 21 and Prime Video on November 4.