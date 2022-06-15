Meghan Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace Launch of 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', Kensington Palace, London, UK - 20 Sep 2018

Meghan Markle is still standing with the community touched by the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

On Wednesday, the Hubb Community Kitchen shared a post revealing that the Duchess of Sussex had sent them a voice message marking the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Release Photo Of Daughter Lilibet For Her First Birthday

“Today is a day spent looking back, remembering and reflecting,” they wrote in the caption, according to HELLO!.

“I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out,” the post continued.

The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page.”

They added, “Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 years anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers. Just being her beautiful kind self.”

Following the 2017 tragedy, which claimed the lives of 72 people, Markle worked with the Hubb Community Kitchen, writing the foreword for their 2018 cookbook Together, which raised funds for renovations to the kitchen.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Gave Entrepreneurship Advice To Girls And Non-Binary Kids During ‘Invictus’ Trip

The kitchen had provided meals for the bereaved in the wake of the fire, as well as for local homeless people in need of food.

Markle also called the Hub community kitchen last year, telling them, “We founded Hubb together and I think what I’m most proud of is what you’ve all been able to do, not just what we created to meet an immediate need right after the fire.

“If you go back to where it all began you just didn’t have a place to cook and people forget that’s what it came down to, needing the resources to do what you do so well — as we all know because we can taste it,” she added at the time. “But also to do it together and how…the cookbook ended up having the impact we wanted because it raised enough to get you all the help in the kitchen you needed.”