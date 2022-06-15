Two years after starting renovations, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s home is finally ready for to welcome guests.

In the new summer 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine, the couple take fans on a tour through their newly renovated house in Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Jonathan Scott Celebrates Zooey Deschanel’s 42nd Birthday By Throwing Her An Incredible Party

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special. It was a beautiful home with a lot of history,” Deschanel recalls of seeing the Georgian revival-style home in the spring of 2020.

Photo: TREVOR TONDRO/DREW + JONATHAN REVEAL

The house was built by architect Gerard Colcord in 1938, and its tradition style and spacious interiors were perfect for the couple.

“When we brought the kids here, they asked, ‘Are we living in a park?’” Jonathan shares, referencing the large lawn with plenty of trees and a 60-year-old rose garden. Since then, they have called the property Park House.

But before they could properly cal it their, the house required extensive renovations, which took roughly two years to complete.

“It was really hands-on for both of us,” Deschanel says. “Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home.”

The couple went with gorgeous colours and patterns for the design, including Portuguese tiles and Moroccan fabrics

Photo: TREVOR TONDRO/DREW + JONATHAN REVEAL

With an effort to preserve the original look and feel of the house, Jonathan upgraded the faces to meet modern fire-safety codes, swapping white wooden siding with brick.

“It still looks like it could be a 100-year-old home, but it’s now LEED-certified and will end up using less grid energy than a small apartment,” Jonathan says. “This isn’t just a smart house. It’s a genius one.”

READ MORE: Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Buy A House Together

The house features five bedrooms, carefully crafted patio outdoors, a solarium with an elegant glass ceiling, a balcony connecting each bedroom and more.

Because of the odd shape of the original house, Jonathan built out a new section of to even things out.

“Jonathan knows whether an idea is practical or not,” Zooey says. “And he knew just how to turn this patio on the asymmetrical side of the house into a solarium.”

Photo: TREVOR TONDRO/DREW + JONATHAN REVEAL

Finally, after all that work, the couple can enjoy their true dream home.

“This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” says Zooey. “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”

The new issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and online now.