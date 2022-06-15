Director Andrew Dosunmu’s latest film “Beauty” has caused quite the excitement after his last three feature films, based on struggling people in N.Y.C., performed with excellence at Sundance.

His upcoming visual portrait follows a gifted singer attempting to reach pop stardom while struggling to hang on to her identity and integrity.

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson Goes Jane Austen In First Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’

The ’80s-set film braces “a look at art, its commercialism, and black and queer identity” while paying homage to Black female vocalist powerhouses like Whitney Houston and Patti LaBelle.

Gracie Marie Bradley as Beauty in “Beauty” — Photo: Stephanie Meiling/Netflix

“Beauty”‘s official film synopsis describes the plot about “a gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star.”

READ MORE: Movies With The Most Buzz At Sundance 2022

The film is led by Gracie Marie Bradley and features an ensemble cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Sharon Stone, Aleyse Shannon, Kyle Bary and Michael Ward.

Last weekend, during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, “Beauty” had its world premiere. Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see the film, which drops on Netflix later this month on June 29.