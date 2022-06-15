Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie has been revealed.

The Canadian actor is taking on the role alongside Margot Robbie in the flick.

The promo shot features Gosling wearing a Canadian tuxedo in an open denim vest, jeans and white Ken boxers.

He has platinum hair and a very orange tan.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie On Mindset Behind ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘We’re Going To Give You Something Totally Different’

Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie”. Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures

Following the release of the pic, Gosling’s partner Eva Mendes shared her two cents.

So. F. Funny. So. F. Good,” she wrote in an Instagram post accompanying the photo. “So F excited for you to see this… #Thatsmyken”

The snap comes after the first photo of Robbie as Barbie was released.

She was pictured driving her iconic pinks sports car in the photo.

Margot Robbie in “Barbie”. Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”, “Lady Bird”) co-wrote the screenplay with partner Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale”), indicating that “Barbie” could be a bit more subversive than people may be expecting. READ MORE: Simu Liu Says Full-Body Waxing For ‘Barbie’ Movie Was ‘One Of The Most Painful Experiences Of My Life’

“We like the things that feel a little left of centre,” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter of the movie.

“Something like ‘Barbie’ where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”

“Barbie”, which also stars Simu Liu, Nicola Coughlan, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon, hits theatres on July 21, 2023.