Watching her boyfriend battle inflammatory bowel disease has been tough for Sharna Burgess.

In an interview on “Today Extra”, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro opened up about Brian Austin Green’s recent experience being bedridden by ulcerative colitis.

“We had just got back from Hawaii and Brian had an episode of ulcerative colitis,” Burgess said, via People. “He has had it in the past but it’s been years since he has had anything come up.”

She added, “He was in bed for six and a half weeks. It really is debilitating. It can lead to terrible things, so I’m really grateful that he was able to come out on the other side of things. It was scary and it was intense.”

Green himself shared his struggle with ulcerative colitis last month in an interview with “Good Morning America” alongside Burgess.

"As long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn't think I'm poisoning it with … then it doesn't fight back." @withBAGpod and @SharnaBurgess open up to @kayleehartung about the actor's recent battle with ulcerative colitis. https://t.co/qrwjBZayIg pic.twitter.com/Okwrh2JQ73 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 19, 2022

“Sharna had never experienced it at all,” he said at the time, revealing that “lost like 20-pounds.”

“Not having experienced this type of thing before, and still learning, I was supportive and loving and [like], ‘I’m here for you,’ and internally fearful for how long does this go on for?” Burgess said.

“I try and avoid gluten and dairy as much as possible,” Green said of his diet. “It’s really just dietary, like, as long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn’t think I’m poisoning it with, then it doesn’t fight back.”

He added, “I would eat food, and literally it was like, my body didn’t process any of that. So then, when you start playing catch up with, like, staying on top of being hydrated enough, that’s such a battle.”