Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Encanto”) are among those standing up for the Latinx LGBTQ+ community.

The Hispanic Federation (HF) has launched Advance Change Together (ACT), a Latinx LGBTQ+ advocacy and capacity-building initiative that will empower and support organizations working on the front lines to protect and serve Latinx LGBTQ+ communities.

“I am excited to join Hispanic Federation, LGBTQ+ leaders and fellow artists from across the United States and Puerto Rico to support our LGBTQ+ Latinx community,” Martin said in a press release. “With the hate and division so many in power are looking to create in the US and PR, there’s never been a more important time for communities and organizations to come together to empower one another.

READ MORE: Paula Abdul Gushes Over ‘Truly Magical’ Day As She Hits Pride Parade In Los Angeles

“With the ACT initiative, we’re uniting to remind Latinx LGBTQ+ organizations that they have the support they need to serve and empower their communities.”

The HF has made a $1-million investment to create and fund the initiative. ACT will support approximately 20 Latinx LGBTQ+ non-profits through grants of up to $50,000.

“We all deserve to feel secure, loved, seen, and like we belong — it is the foundation to our human experience and the only way we can build stronger communities,” Beatriz said. “I’m proud to stand alongside the Hispanic Federation in launching the ACT initiative that will strengthen protections and direct services for our LGBTQ+ Latinx community.”

READ MORE: Christina Aguilera And Mya Team Up For ‘Lady Marmalade’ Performance At LA Pride

Miranda recently attended an event in conjunction with ACT’s launch.

“We’ve seen what happens when hate and division are allowed to run rampant in our country. People fall through the cracks, lives are lost and communities are left broken,” said Miranda. “We saw that six years ago when 49 lives were lost at Pulse nightclub, and we see that now as anti-LGBTQ+ legislation increases across our country.