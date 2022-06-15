Meet Dr. Geri Horner.

On Instagram, the former Spice Girl announced that she will be receiving an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University later this year.

In a photo, Horner posed with Professor Sir Chris Husbands.

“It’s out there DR HALLIWELL-HORNER – SO HAPPY AND PROUD!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Speaking at an event announcing the honour, Horner said, according to Hello!, “It is a great privilege to receive this honorary award from Sheffield Hallam University. I sincerely believe education is a superpower, supporting young people with the confidence, perspective and experience to pursue their life goals and dreams.”

Husbands also said, “Geri Halliwell-Horner’s contribution to raising the aspirations of children and young people alongside her commitment to promoting women’s rights align closely with the university’s mission to transform lives.”

He concluded, “I am delighted that she has accepted our offer to award her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her philanthropic work, and look forward to welcoming her to our community.”

Horner will receive the doctorate during a ceremony at Sheffield Hallam during their graduation fortnight in November.