Puss in Boots is back for an all-new adventure.

On Wednesday, Dreamworks Animation dropped a trailer for the sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, the first new film in the “Shrek” universe in over a decade.

Antonio Banderas returns to voice the iconic character, as he discovers he’s already used up eight of his nine lives, sending him on a quest to get those lives back.

The film follows Puss “as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek).”

“In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh, ‘Black Widow’) and the Three Bears Crime Family, ‘Big’ Jack Horner (John Mulaney, ‘Big Mouth’) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, ‘Narcos’).”

The trailer also shows off the unique, painterly, new animation style featured in the film, as well as all the adventure and jokes in store for families.

“Puss in Boots” opens in theatres Dec. 22.