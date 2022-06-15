Dakota Johnson is coming clean about her international party-crashing.

The actress stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to talk about her upcoming film “Persuasion”, an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. During the interview, she shared a story about a wedding-crash adventure.

“I did it once. I was in Italy with my sisters and in Italy they have a lot of wine there,” she recalled. “My friend was at this wedding and he was like, ‘Come, this is a really big wedding; no one will know.'”

Things didn’t go exactly as planned, however, when Johnson came in contact with the bride.

“And then all of a sudden I’m making eye contact with the bride as she’s being bounced in a chair. And she was like, ‘What! Why is she here?'” said Johnson.

She didn’t stop her party-crashing, however, as she recently showed up uninvited to a party in Los Angeles.

“The other day here in L.A. I crashed a birthday party, too, that I wasn’t invited to,” she shared. “It wasn’t even a birthday party — it was a staff party and they really were like, ‘What are you doing here?'”

Catch Johnson next as Anne Elliot in Netflix’s “Persuasion” on July 15.