Chrissy Metz and her magical pipes are making their way around America.

Metz (“This Is Us”) has been releasing music for at least three years now. Songs like “I’m Standing With You” from the “Breakthrough” soundtrack and “Talking to God” have netted her millions of views just on YouTube.

The multi-talented entertainer will embark on a seven-city tour on Aug. 9. You can purchase tickets from her website starting June 17.

“We’re hitting the road, y’all!” Metz wrote on Wednesday. “So excited to announce that we’re coming to a #citywinery near you this summer! Music heals the soul and I believe these shows will do just that.”

Review the “Chrissy Metz Live At City Winery” tour dates below.

August 9 Washington, D.C.

August 11 Philadelphia, Pa.

August 13 New York, N.Y.

August 14 Boston, Mass.

August 30 Chicago, Ill.

August 31 Atlanta, Ga.

September 1 Nashville, Tenn.