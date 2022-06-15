Click to share this via email

Jerry Seinfeld has rounded up half of Hollywood for a sweet treat called “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story”.

Seinfeld sits cosy in the director’s chair for his first narrative film, all about the origins of the toaster pastries. Seinfeld stars in the upcoming Netflix film alongside an enormous roster of recognizable names and faces, which includes Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Sarah Cooper.

The premise of “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” is based on a portion of Seinfeld’s latest Netflix special.

Pop-Tarts were first introduced in 1964 and distributed by Kellogg’s.