There is a good reason why Zendaya stays off Twitter.

Zendaya, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday and left an ambiguous tweet that many believe is in response to rumours that she is pregnant. The “Euphoria” star took a brief break from filming “Challengers” to make a brief statement.

i need to know who’s y’all sources because why evwrybody on the TL saying this — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 15, 2022

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Just making stuff up for no reason weekly.

“Anyway, back to filming ‘Challengers’.”

Viral videos and posts on TikTok and Twitter have sparked rumours that Zendaya and Holland are expecting a child. There is no evidence to support the speculation.