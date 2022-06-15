In an interview with “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, Miles Teller shared an anecdote in which his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Tom Cruise utters what may be the most Tom Cruise-iest one-liner ever.

As Teller recounted, he’d just finished flying in a fighter jet when he suddenly fell ill.

“So we landed, I’m just like, ‘I’m not feeling too good,’”Teller said. “And I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet, and I’m just covered in hives, like, head to toe.”

READ MORE: Miles Teller Had To Submit A Written Report To Tom Cruise After ‘Top Gun’ Flight Training

Teller saw a doctor, who ordered blood tests, while Teller tried to soothe his hives by taking an oatmeal bath. The next day, he heard back from the doctor.

“My bloodwork comes back, and I have flame-retardant, pesticides and jet fuel in my blood,” Teller recalled.

When Teller attempted to do a little bragging about his malady to Cruise, however, it didn’t go the way he had planned.

READ MORE: Simon Pegg Clarifies Comments About Tom Cruise’s Inability To Apologize: ‘Stop Being So F**king Literal’

“So then I go to set the next day, and Tom’s like, ‘So, how did it go, Miles, what did they find?’ Teller said. “I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid.’”