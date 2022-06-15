Cheryl Burke is opening up about her personal sexual experiences.

Burke, 38, was not forthcoming about her history with orgasms when speaking to a sex therapist on the June 7 episode of her podcast. During this week’s episode of “Burk in the Game”, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro revealed that she has never had an orgasm during intercourse.

“I’ve never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse,” Burke said. “This doesn’t reflect on any partner I’ve been with. It only reflects on me.”

Burke reinforced the fact that her experiences were not a reflection on her sexual partners. Instead, her experiences date back to childhood abuse and vulnerabilities.

“That has nothing to do with the person… It has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability and my trust in myself.”

Burke is the first female professional to win “DWTS” twice, and notch consecutive wins. She has participated in 23 seasons of the show.