Tom Hiddleston has confirmed that he and reported fiancée Zawe Ashton are indeed heading to the altar.

The “Loki” star confirmed the news that he and Ashton have gotten engaged in a recent profile for the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, Hiddleston popped the question in March, and would only comment, “I’m very happy.”

As the Times pointed out, he met Ashton when they worked together in London as co-stars in a 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal”.

Hiddleston has fiercely guarded his private life ever since his brief romance with Taylor Swift led to international headlines.

“I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way,” he said in a 2019 interview with the New York Times. “That’s because I didn’t realize it needed protecting before.”