Sharna Burgess is opening up about her relationship with Brian Austin Green‘s ex, Megan Fox. Sharna and Brian sat down with Nick Viall for the latest episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast, where they spoke about their relationship, Sharna reaching out to Megan and how Brian and Megan have been co-parenting since their split.

“We just sat and had coffee and breakfast and talked, we didn’t kiss, we didn’t try to rush it, we just took our time,” Sharna said of the couple’s slow start. “And then I think the fifth date was our first kiss.”

As the couple got to know each other more, Sharna decided to reach out to Megan, something she said the “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress appreciated.

“After we’d been dating for about four or five months I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number? I’d love to text her… I’d love to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know,’ the “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared. “And I think she really appreciated that, she said ‘thank you,’ and she’s thanked me for being great with her kids, too.”

Brian and Megan split in May of 2020, and while it was hard for the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, he told Viall that therapy and not looking at the relationship as a failure, really helped him heal.

“I think the big thing for me was therapy. I was really trying to, instead of looking at what went wrong in that relationship, figuring out what things about me I didn’t like and wanted to better before my next relationship. I really chose to not look at that situation as any sort of failing at all because it was a 15-year relationship, we have three beautiful kids, so it was really amazing at the end of the day,” Brian said. “I didn’t really take it as it fell apart or something went wrong. I think sometimes that’s the natural progression of relationships with people. You have them in your life for the time you do, and you’re on the same path as somebody… and then all of the sudden you grow apart.”

Despite the ups and downs of the their very public divorce, Brian and Megan — who has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly — have worked out a co-parenting plan that Sharna, who is expecting her first child with Brian, said is a huge credit to the pair as parents.

“Megan and I, with what it is that we do professionally, we don’t have set schedules the same way a lot of other people do… If she has to travel for work and she’s gone for a week and a half, it’s then very important for me that the kids get to see their mom when she’s back in town,” Brian explained.

“Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is that these kids are the number one priority at all times…,” Sharna added. “It’s really, really beautiful to see and it’s a huge credit to them.”

Sharna and Brian will soon be adding another little one to the mix. The pair announced that they were expecting back in February, after sharing photos from a shoot in Hawaii that showed Sharna’s growing baby bump.

The new addition will be the first for Sharna, and the fifth for Brian who shares sons Noah, 9, Bohdi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Megan. Brian is also father to a 19-year-old son, Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

