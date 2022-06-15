For her latest “Kelly Clarkson Show” musical opener, Kelly Clarkson delivered a cover version of Britney Spears’ 2008 hit “Womanizer”.

As People points out, the timing of choosing that particular song is interesting, coming just days after Spears appeared to call out Clarkson from some comments she made about Spears’ 2008 public breakdown.

“‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share,” wrote Spears alongside a since-deleted Instagram video of her dancing to “Mine” by Bazzi. “Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!”

Spears, reports People, was seemingly referencing Clarkson’s 2008 appearance on a radio show, in which one of the hosts said Spears was “teetering on crazy,” with Clarkson responding, “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone? ‘Cause it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘Just kidding!’ I mean, think about it.”

Added Clarkson: “She’s done no press for her album [Blackout], which I love by the way,” she continued. “She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.”

Later in the clip, Clarkson is seen responding to the hosts using the word “crazy” to describe Spears. “I don’t know. I don’t know her. I’ve met her a couple of times. She’s actually really cool to me,” said Clarkson.