Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ethan Hawke isn’t exactly a newcomer to showbiz, but the 51-year-old actor is suddenly experiencing a burst of fame on social media as TV viewers put together that the villain from Marvel’s “Moon Knight” is the father of “Stranger Things” character Robin, played by Maya Hawke.

The news is apparently catching some by surprise, reported Yahoo! Entertainment, judging by the numerous posts being shared on Twitter.

OMG GUYS I JUST REALISED THE VILLAIN IN MOON KNIGHT AKA ETHAN HAWKE IS ROBIN AKA MAYA HAWKE'S FATHER???? pic.twitter.com/eDQMBkKWcR — althea ♡ (@wrathcannoli) June 13, 2022

the actor that plays harrow in moon knight is maya hawke's father??? WHAT — ross (@thenarls) April 28, 2022

I JUST FOUND OUT ETHAN HAWKE FROM MOON KNIGHT IS MAYA HAWKE FROM STRANGER THINGS' FATHER IM GOING FERAL RN — blossomᵗˢ|CheshirecatLover💙 (@swiftiness1989) June 3, 2022

READ MORE: Ethan Hawke Talks About Watching Daughter Maya Come Into Her Own As An Artist

Of course, the news isn’t exactly top secret; as others pointed out, the father-daughter relationship between the two has been common knowledge for some time — as has the fact that the “Stranger Things” star’s mom (and the “Moon Knight” star’s ex-wife) is Uma Thurman.

Seeing people just now learning that Maya Hawke (Robin – Stranger Things) is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke… Y’all! Read a book! pic.twitter.com/2lwFsRehKn — Beau Harris (@BeingBeauHarris) June 11, 2022

In an interview promoting his new film “Black Phone”, Hawke addressed being known as “‘Moon Knight’ guy” and Maya’s dad to a younger generation of TV viewers.

“Well, that’s who I am to them, and that’s the fun of acting,” admitted Hawke, who’s appeared in numerous films over the years.

READ MORE: Ethan And Maya Hawke Have A Family Singalong During Isolation

“For years you’re the prep school kid from ‘Dead Poets Society’, then you’re the cop from ‘Training Day’. Then you’re the Gen-X’er from ‘Reality Bites’. Now I’m the ‘Moon Knight’ guy,” he quipped. “It’s kind of fun for Maya and I both to be working in such a mainstream milieu that I haven’t spent a lot of time in.”