Ethan Hawke isn’t exactly a newcomer to showbiz, but the 51-year-old actor is suddenly experiencing a burst of fame on social media as TV viewers put together that the villain from Marvel’s “Moon Knight” is the father of “Stranger Things” character Robin, played by Maya Hawke.

The news is apparently catching some by surprise, reported Yahoo! Entertainment, judging by the numerous posts being shared on Twitter.

READ MORE: Ethan Hawke Talks About Watching Daughter Maya Come Into Her Own As An Artist

Of course, the news isn’t exactly top secret; as others pointed out, the father-daughter relationship between the two has been common knowledge for some time — as has the fact that the “Stranger Things” star’s mom (and the “Moon Knight” star’s ex-wife) is Uma Thurman.

In an interview promoting his new film “Black Phone”, Hawke addressed being known as “‘Moon Knight’ guy” and Maya’s dad to a younger generation of TV viewers.

“Well, that’s who I am to them, and that’s the fun of acting,” admitted Hawke, who’s appeared in numerous films over the years.

READ MORE: Ethan And Maya Hawke Have A Family Singalong During Isolation

“For years you’re the prep school kid from ‘Dead Poets Society’, then you’re the cop from ‘Training Day’. Then you’re the Gen-X’er from ‘Reality Bites’. Now I’m the ‘Moon Knight’ guy,” he quipped. “It’s kind of fun for Maya and I both to be working in such a mainstream milieu that I haven’t spent a lot of time in.”