“Game of Thrones” boasted its fair share of musical cameos, with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay’s Will Champion and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody among the musicians to appear in small roles.

However, one of rock’s most legendary frontmen is now revealing that he turned down a role in the show: Robert Plant.

During a recent appearance on Apple Music 1’s “The Strombo Show”, interviewer George Stroumboulopoulos asked the Led Zeppelin singer if he watched “Game of Thrones”.

READ MORE: Robert Plant Has No Plans To Retire Or Slow Down: ‘There’s Always Something New To Learn’

“No,” said Plant, then added, “I got offered a part in that.”

Asked why he turned it down, Plant joked, “I don’t want to get typecast,” adding, “I started that s**t.”

As Plant explained, “Go back to ‘Immigrant Song’ and Led Zeppelin being part of cultural exchange in Iceland with the Icelandic government. So they didn’t know what they’d invited onto their little island.”

He continued, “I love Western European history from maybe the Bronze Age up through all the old religion… when we were really in touch with our Earth. The Viking thing, the whole idea of playing in Iceland and experiencing this landscape and people. Yeah, I’ve got a lot to answer for, because I’ve never seen so many bands with double-bladed axes.”