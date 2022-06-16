Ten episodes in, and Pete Davidson has finally made debut on “The Kardashians”, sort of.

On Thursday’s first season, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, the now-former star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, made his presence known with only his voice.

The moment occurred during a post-credits scene in which Kim gives her audio supervisory Erin “Paxy” Paxton a shout-out.

“You have to meet Paxy,” Kim says to a person off-camera in the confessional. “Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.”

“More than me?” Davidson’s familiar voice jokes.

“Not more than you,” Kim tells him. “But she’s probably seen it.”

Paxton, credited on-screen as “Producer” informs the reality star that she has, in fact, never seen that part of her body.

“You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina,” Kim jokes, before adding, “But you could look on the Internet.”

Davidson was previously a factor in the June 2 episode of “The Kardashians”, when Kim was asked about their romance, though the comedian himself was not present.

Later in the episode, he called her on the phone and she gave him a virtual tour of her private plane, but he was still neither seen, nor heard.

In another confessional, Kim explained why she wasn’t jumping to go fully open with their relationship on the show.

“I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like ‘Oh my god, I met someone and I’m having fun’ and then just like start talking about it on a show,” she said. “Then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be an idiot. Or a whore, either one.”