It’s good news for Beyoncé fans.

The singer has announced she’s returning with her first solo album in six years, Renaissance, set to be released on July 29.

The release will be the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade.

Spotify was among the streaming sites sharing artwork ahead of the eagerly anticipated release, with the words: “act i… RENAISSANCE” on it.

The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/BckUCIFbIC — Spotify (@Spotify) June 16, 2022

The album will not be released exclusively on Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal like Lemonade was for three years, the BBC reported.

According to Apple Music’s pre-save page, the album will consist of 16 tracks.

Fans are set to be well FED, because Beyonce's #Renaissance Act 1 is 16 tracks – according to Apple Music's pre-save page

🍇 https://t.co/GCmoG9PLin pic.twitter.com/kH87zry9ui — ThatGrapeJuice (Sam) (@thatgrapejuice) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar last year of her new music, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”

She went on, “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.

“Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”