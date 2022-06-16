Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston had a mini “The Morning Show” reunion on Wednesday.

The actresses, who both star in the hit Apple TV+ show, headed down to the For Your Consideration panel on June 11, before they shared some cute snaps this week.

Witherspoon gushed in the caption, “Always love seeing my girl @jenniferaniston @themorningshow 💞💞💞”

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Wishes Jennifer Aniston A Happy Birthday In Sweet Tribute

Aniston reposted Aniston’s pics with the message: “Reunited!” as well as a white heart and kissing emoji.

Aniston takes on the role of Alex Levy on “The Morning Show”, while Witherspoon plays her co-anchor Bradley Jackson.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon’s Mom Has A Hard Time Remembering Her Favourite Reese Witherspoon Movies

During the FYC “The Morning Show” panel over the weekend, the pair spoke about what it’s like filming fighting scenes given they’re close friends in real life.

Witherspoon said, according to People, “Some of the most fun [scenes] were when we were fighting,” as Aniston said the scenes were “the best.”

“Because you’re not really friends unless you’ve had a gigantic fight, you know?” Witherspoon went on, as Aniston said she “always had moments where I just burst out into laughter.”

“You said it very convincingly, all of those, all of those things,” Witherspoon said of Aniston. “But we had fun together, and I think that the really interesting theme of this year was that Bradley and Alex are very good apart, but they’re better together.”