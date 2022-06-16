Netflix has released the first official teaser of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, famous for playing comedic “blonde bombshell” characters, in the upcoming film “Blonde”.

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the film provides a fictional portrait of the iconic model, actress and singer’s life, “chronicling her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, abused daughter of a single mother, to the most sought-after celebrity in the world.”

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” — Photo: Netflix

“Blonde”‘s official film synopsis describes a plot that “boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

Directed and written by Andrew Dominik, “Blonde” “meticulously recreates iconic moments from Monroe’s life and career,” like her enchanting performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in Howard Hawks’s 1953 musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. Brad Pitt serves as one of the producers and Christina Oh is the film’s executive producer.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” says de Armas. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

The “Knives Out” actress reveals she “studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, [and] films” to portray the Hollywood icon, nearly six decades after her death.

She spent between two-and-a-half to three hours in hair and makeup ever morning of the film’s 47-day shoot before heading to set to film for hours.

Dominik shares he “was really lucky to have Ana because she could just do anything.”

“She was so good. She would get there so quickly. Her feelings were just so under her skin, and anything I said to her, she really understood. The scenes would always just come to life because Ana was there,” he says.

The filmmaker adds that his “ambition is to make you fall in love with Marilyn.”

“Blonde” releases globally on Netflix Sept. 23.