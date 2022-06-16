Kate Middleton hosts a roundtable with Government ministers and the Early Years sector to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate Middleton is continuing to do all she can to champion early childhood development.

The Duchess of Cambridge led her first roundtable discussion with U.K. politicians on Thursday, insisting there is “more we can all do” to prioritize children’s well-being, whether it is helping a child or “by investing in the adults around them,” People reported.

Kate said in a statement: “Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society.”

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Meet With The Survivors Of Grenfell Tower Fire

The royal, who donned a pink Alexander McQueen suit for the occasion, was joined by guests including Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Health and Social Care and Education departments for the meeting, which was held at the Royal Institution.

Kate, who launched her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year, had the meeting focus on her organization’s new findings that about 90 per cent of people agree that early years are super important. Less than 20 per cent of people recognize that the first five years of a child’s life impacts them later on in life.

“The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is a real appetite from the public to bring this issue up on all of our agendas. There is more we can all do — every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them — the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more,” Kate continued.

READ MORE: Fan Tells Kate Middleton She Will Be A ‘Brilliant Princess Of Wales,’ The Duchess Responds

“If we come together to raise the importance of early childhood development, we’ll soon see that healthy, happy individuals make for a healthier, happier world, which is why every second we spend with a child, is an investment in our collective future.”

Kate, who has been championing the cause for years, and her organization believe there is a “huge opportunity to shape the future of our society by focusing on the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.”

Kate shares kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with husband Prince William.