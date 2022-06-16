As if an upcoming Beyoncé album wasn’t enough good news for one day, her new British Vogue cover has also been released.

The singer, elegantly sitting on top of a red horse, wears a black gown and a matching extravagant headpiece in the stunning cover shot.

In another photo she rocks a biker-chic ensemble while posing with a motorcycle. In another, she stares at the camera in a glamorous gold outfit.

Editor Edward Enninful discusses what it was like doing the shoot with the superstar, as well as the Sunday dinner she invited him to.

He adds of her upcoming album Renaissance, which is set to be released on July 29: “New music is coming — a thrilling abundance of it.

“The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

Enninful continues of the snaps in the piece, “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, a writer of excellent and lengthy texts, had taken to messaging me as we brainstormed the direction of her Vogue shoot together. A fashion fantasia spun from the tropes of club life during the last century’s final quarter.

“[On set] it was a magical mood and soon B was walking around feeling easy and free to be herself. Her husband [Jay-Z] and kids came to surprise her on set. It was a family day out — albeit a slightly surreal one.”

The journalist adds of the surreal dinner, “I find myself truly en famille, sitting at Beyoncé’s dinner table on a Sunday night. I’m a little stunned at how relaxed it all is…. As a scrumptious dinner of ribs, cream corn, peas and mashed potatoes is served, I’m not sure the mood could be any cosier… At this point, her ironclad devotion to professionalism and privacy is legendary and yet here she is at home with her hair loose, not a stitch of makeup on, wearing a hoodie, just being herself.”

He writes, “‘My earth, my heart, my soil and my sanity’ is how she refers to her innermost unit, and a great deal of protection goes into allowing her to experience her pocket of the world as calmly as possible…. This is a precious time in her life. Now 40, she’s feeling so good as a mother, an artist and a woman.”

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, June 21.