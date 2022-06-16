Ozzy Osbourne is on the mend after having surgery earlier this week.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” the rocker posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, first broke the news of her husband’s procedure, stating that it could “determine the rest of his life.” Speaking on the British talk show, “The Talk”, last week, she revealed that her husband was having a “major operation” on Monday and that she was returning to Los Angeles to be by his side.

“He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” the 69-year-old TV personality said. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

On Tuesday, Sharon took to her Instagram Story to give fans an update following Ozzy’s procedure.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!” Sharon wrote. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

While Sharon didn’t provide more details about the surgery, the 73-year-old rock star has had his fair share of health issues, including problems with his neck.

In May, the Black Sabbath frontman spoke to Classic Rock Magazine about the fallout from his bike accident in 2003 — something Ozzy said he’s still dealing with today.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he told the publication. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

In January 2020, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and not long after, was hit with a COVID-19 diagnosis, the first of which has largely kept him off the road the last few years. The couple spoke to ET in Sept. 2020 where they reflected on their relationship and Ozzy’s health struggles.

“It catches up with you in the end. I’ve got no complaints. I’ve had a great career. I had a great time. And I ain’t done yet,” Ozzy said at the time. “If my life ended on a stage, so be it. That’s the place I belong.”

Sharon, who will be celebrating 40 years of marriage with the “Prince of Darkness” in July, said on the talk show that she’s hoping the pair can celebrate their milestone anniversary together. “It depends on everything with Ozzy.”

