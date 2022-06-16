The fuzziest kung fu master in the world is returning.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the new series “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight”, featuring the return of Jack Black as the voice of Po.

“When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade,” the official synopsis reads. “Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.”

“I could save China!” Po says in the trailer. “That would be the perfect way for me to reclaim my title.”

The show also features the voices of Rita Ora, Chris Genre and Della Saba, along with James Hong reprising his role as Mr. Ping from the original “Kung Fu Panda” movies.

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” premieres July 14.