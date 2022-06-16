A juror in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial spoke out anonymously for the first time since the verdict in a new interview for “Good Morning America”.

Depp won the defamation case that hit headlines around the world earlier this month.

Despite Heard and her attorney Elaine Bredehoft’s claims that they think social media and fans’ support for Depp played a huge role in the result, the person in question insisted that wasn’t the case.

“We followed the evidence,” said the juror, who was one of seven jurors of the six-week trial. “Myself and at least two other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it.”

He also said he believes “a lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up” and “the majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor.”

The juror claimed, “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable…. She would answer one question and she would be crying and then two seconds later she would turn ice cold.

“Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears’.

“Ultimately,” the juror went on, “what I think is truthful was that they were both abusive to each other.

“I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

Heard’s attorney Bredehoft previously told Savannah Guthrie on “Today” that her client was “demonized” during the controversial trial and that social media was in Depp’s corner.

She insisted, “There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it. And it was horrible — it really, really was lopsided.

“It was like the Roman Colosseum, how they viewed this whole case.”

Heard said in an interview with Guthrie that aired this week, “Even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I am lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.

“You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair,” Heard told the journalist.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. Heard then countersued the actor for $100 million.

It was revealed earlier this month that the jury had found that Heard did defame Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the amount of the punitive damages to $350,000 (the state’s statutory cap), reducing Depp’s total damages to $10.4 million.

In addition, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim against Depp.