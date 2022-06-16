Click to share this via email

Andy Cohen accidentally told the world that Kyle Richards underwent a recent cosmetic surgery procedure.

During Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live!”, the TV host casually asked the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star how she was feeling post-surgery.

“How’s the breast reduction working out?” Cohen asked.

“Oh, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy,” Richards replied. “Thank you.”

“Oh. Oh my God!” Cohen reacted. “I thought you’ve talked about it.”

The reality star “never” spoke publicly about the procedure she had done three weeks ago, despite having told Cohen “about it so many times.”

“I’m so sorry!” the Bravo personality apologized.

“I want smaller boobs and I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,” Richards explained, noting that she had a DD breast size and never had implants before the reduction. “And here I am.”

