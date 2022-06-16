Mandy Moore and music-video network Vevo have released two exclusive live performances of the singer’s tracks “Four Moons” and “Heartlands” off her new album In Real Life.

The Los Angeles-based artist is currently on a headlining U.S. tour, her first in over 10 years, in support of the album.

In Real Life steps inside Moore’s world and all that it encompasses — “the quiet heartaches and ineffable joys, crushing setbacks and life-changing leaps of faith,” according to a press release.

Her new material reflects her recent journey into motherhood, bringing a “new level of self-possession to her songwriting.”

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore says. “At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday—which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

Listen to Moore’s indelible voice sing “Four Moons” and “Heartlands” in the live-taped performance videos below.