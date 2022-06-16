Adam Sandler may not know himself as well as he thinks.

The actor was quizzed by IMDb over his own page and film credits to surprising results.

The first question was about the movie roles Sandler is known for, which caused a bit of confusion for the actor.

“I would assume ‘Airheads’, I would assume ‘Mixed Nuts’, and I think I did one other movie in my life. What was it? ‘Shakes the Clown’,” he answered before realizing he was supposed to name his most well-known roles. “How’d I do? Oh, top 4, ok, cool. Got you!”

The star was able to make a comeback with the next few questions. When asked about his first appearance on “Saturday Night Live”, Sandler named the host with ease and even shared some fun facts.

“First time I appeared onscreen, I think it was Tom Hanks. Yes! I remember gasping for air, that I was so scared, and that I was going to faint. And I remember loving Edie Brickell that night,” he recalled. “Man, that was just probably the coolest night of my life with just saying, ‘It’s official, I’m on “Saturday Night Live”.’ Because I was on air.”

Looking back on his career, the 55-year-old recalled the first time a film of his made over $100 million at the box office.

“‘Waterboy’. I remember ‘The Wedding Singer’ for, like, 80. And then we were like, ‘We got to get in 100, man. That’d be fun,'” he shared. “We got the phone call. We had a big opening. We did, like, 40 million and we were like, ‘What?’ Jumping up and down, cranking songs, laughing, and having a good time. I had a very loose night that night….”

While Sandler remembered the host during his first episode of “SNL”, he couldn’t quite recall his first musical credit in his long history of songs for the show.

“The first song, was it the ‘Turkey Song’? ‘Thanksgiving Song’? ‘Red-Hooded Sweatshirt’?” he answered before it was revealed it was “Teenage Fanclub” which he performed with a pseudo-boy band. “Jason Priestley was a great guy, great guy on that show. I think all of us sang. I don’t really remember how it goes, though.”

As the quiz came to a close, the actor concluded he needed to study up.

“That was IMDb’s kind of, quizzing if I know me at all… and I don’t,” he added.