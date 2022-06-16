Billy Eichner might just have himself a bromance.

Universal Pictures markets the film as the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men. The film is directed by Nicholas Stoller and boasts Judd Apatow (“The King of Staten Island”) as a producer.

“Bros” is described as “a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with” and stars Eichner as “the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film.”

The film features a principal cast completely comprising LGBTQ+ actors, like Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”), Ts Madison (“The Ts Madison Experience”), Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”), Guillermo Díaz (“Scandal”), Guy Branum (“The Other Two”) and Amanda Bearse (“Married …with Children”).

“Bros” premieres Sept. 30 in theatres.