Rod Stewart is releasing a moving, new music video.

On Thursday, the iconic singer released a pair of teasers for the video for his song “Touchline”, which will be released in full on Friday, just in time for Father’s Day.

The teasers feature old photos and videos of Stewart and his late father, Robert.

“If you know anything about me you know that our dad’s love of football has most definitely left its impact on me and my brothers and I’m delighted that it’s now such an important part of my children’s lives as well,” Stewart said in a statement.

“The song ‘Touchline’ was my tribute to him and I’m so happy and moved that the new video takes that to the ultimate level just in time for Father’s Day,” he continued. “We just played a magnificent show at the Hollywood Bowl, which has me excited for both our North American and UK tours and it’s terrific that we’ll be able to have both NHS workers and doctors and nurses who have been on the front lines these last couple of years as our guests!”

“A Scotsman and plumber by trade,” Stewart sings of his father on the track.

“Now it’s my time on the side in the rain and watch my boys play the beautiful game,” he goes on. “And sometimes, sometimes I look up to the clouds and I say ‘Dad I hope you’re looking down, cause if it wasn’t for you, all this might not have been.’”

On Tuesday, Stewart kicked off his 2022 North American summer tour at the Hollywood Bowl with special guests Cheap Trick.

He also recently performed at the Platinum Party concert at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.