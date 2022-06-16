Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan has cause for celebration.

Lohan, 35, took a moment on Thursday to acknowledge her brother Dakota Johnson’s 26th birthday. The “Mean Girls” actress shared both recent and throwback photos of the siblings to her official Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday brother!” Lohan captioned the Instagram post. “Dakota Lohan, you are one of the funniest, kindest, talented and loving people I know. I love you sooo much, Codster!”

Dina Lohan, Linsday and Dakota’s mother, chimed in on the comments section: “Happy birthday, angel boy. See you tonight”

“Always around you my best friend,” Dakota’s sister Alaina Lohan wrote. “Lala love you, you handsome talent you.”