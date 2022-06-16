Miles Teller rocks out to “Great Balls of Fire” in never-before-seen footage of his “Top Gun: Maverick” performance.

The actor, who plays Rooster in the hit flick, sits at a piano and sings a bit of the track while Maverick (Tom Cruise) reminisces about the time he and Goose played the same song in the original film.

A new music video sees Teller lead a singalong to “Great Balls of Fire” in a packed bar.

The actor’s version of the 1957 hit is just one of the songs featured on the successful soundtrack, Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick, which was released May 27.

The album features new songs “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic.

Teller definitely went all out to play his part in the film, which continues to dominate the global box office and is currently the top-grossing domestic film of 2022.

In an interview with “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, Teller recalled how he got hives after flying in a jet, only for the doctor to tell him his tests showed jet fuel in his blood.

He shared, “So then I go to set the next day, and Tom’s like, ‘So, how did it go, Miles, what did they find?’

“I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid.’”