The new talk show from Jennifer Hudson is almost here.

On Thursday, it was announced that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will premiere on September 12.

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status At 2022 Tony Awards: ‘I Am Overwhelmed’

The show will be taped in front of a live audience at the same studio where “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was shot. Variety also reports that Hudson’s show will count “Ellen” executive producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Corey Palent as its showrunners.

I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! ✨ Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!! pic.twitter.com/YzIrUgmCp4 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) June 16, 2022

Hudson will also serve as an executive producer on the show, along with Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy, Walter Williams III, and Shani Black.

“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” said Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson On Acclaim For ‘Respect’ And The Possibility Of Getting Her Own Talk Show (Exclusive)

Darnell and Hudson also have a long history, having met when she was a contestant on “American Idol”, the show that propelled her to fame.

“We did the pilot and I’ve got to tell you, she was great,” Darnell said of shooting the talk show with Hudson. “I had not experienced that since I’ve been here.”