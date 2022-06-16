Lou Ferrigno says the GGI versions of the Incredible Hulk portrayed by Mark Ruffallo, and Ed Norton prior to that, don’t have enough humanity to compliment the monster.

Ferrigno starred as the hulking green superhero in the live-action television series “The Incredible Hulk” (1977 to 1982) and the television movie “The Death of the Incredible Hulk” (1990). The retired bodybuilder appreciates the new version of Hulk rampaging through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but says it is missing something crucial.

READ MORE: First Look At Tatiana Maslany As Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

“Though I appreciate the amazing visual work these artists are producing, it’s missing the raw human performance qualities that I believe only an actor can play,” Ferrigno told The Washington Times. “Especially when it comes to the Hulk.”

Back in the day, Ferrigno would undergo three hours of makeup to transform into the Incredible Hulk.

READ MORE: Eric Bana Explains Why He Won’t Return To Star As The Hulk

Ruffalo has yet to star in a standalone movie about the Hulk. He has played the character (and alter ego Bruce Banner) in “The Avengers”, “Iron Man 3”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Thor: Ragnorak”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”. Norton portrayed Bruce Banner in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” movie but was later replaced by Ruffalo.