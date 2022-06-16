Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Things got more than a little tense between Tom Hanks and some fans.

On Wednesday night, Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were leaving a New York restaurant when they were swarmed by a crowd of fans looking to take selfies.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Calls His ‘Da Vinci Code’ Movies ‘Hooey’ As He Looks Back On His Career

At one point, as captured on video, Wilson was nearly pushed over by the crowd, losing her footing for a moment before declaring, “Stop it!”

Hanks became even more heated, confronting the crowd to call them out.

“My wife? Back the f**k off! Knocking over my wife?!” he said angrily, before he and Wilson got into their car to leave.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Says A Straight Man Couldn’t Play His Oscar-Winning Role In ‘Philadelphia’ Today ‘And Rightly So’

“Sorry about that, Tom,” one fan could be heard apologizing.

The couple were at the restaurant having dinner after attending a screening of Hanks’ new film “Elvis” earlier in the evening.