The 2018 revival of “The X Files” didn’t represent a high-water mark for the series, an opinion shared by fans and star Gillian Anderson.

In a recent interview with Variety, Anderson was asked about reprising Dana Scully yet again, and didn’t seem particularly receptive to the notion.

“It just feels like such an old idea. I’ve done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note,” she said. “In order to even begin to have that conversation [about another season] there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive,” she added. “So yeah, it’s very much in the past.”

Anderson’s co-star, David Duchovny, was interviewed by Yahoo! Entertainment, where he was asked to respond to her criticism.

According to Duchovny, he had no idea she was so unhappy with the most recent “X-Files” season, admitting that was “the first I’d heard of it.”

“Personally, I don’t like to air creative grievances like that in public, so I was surprised to see it actually,” he added.

If series creator Chris Carter asked him to return for more “X Files”, Duchovny admitted it would be something he’d take seriously. “If he wanted to do more, I’d certainly listen to him. I’d say, ‘What have you got?'”

And while he initially felt that “the first seven years” of the show “were enough,” he said that he’s “always up for more, clearly.”