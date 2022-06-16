The finale of “Game of Thrones” had fans scratching their heads but a different moment caught Maisie Williams off-guard.

Arya Stark (Williams) and Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie) shared a rather intimate moment in the beginning of “GoT” season eight. Their romance caught Williams, now 25, completely by surprise. After all, Williams had a completely different impression of Arya’s sexuality.

READ MORE: Robert Plant Reveals He Turned Down A Role In ‘Game Of Thrones’

“The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” she said. “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

HBO will have another chance to leave an impression on audiences with the prequel series “House of the Dragon”. The show premieres Aug. 21 and stars Paddy Considine (“Dead Man’s Shoes”), Emma D’Arcy (“Truth Seekers”), Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”, “The Crown”) and Olivia Cooke (“Bates Motel”).