One of hip hop’s kings is paying homage to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Eminem released “The King And I” from the “Elvis” soundtrack on Thursday. Slim Shady handles the rap verses while leaning on singer CeeLo Green for the song’s chorus. Eminem frequently mentions Presley in the song and compares the two world famous artists.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Tells Fans To ‘Back The F**k Off’ After They Nearly Knock Over Rita Wilson

“Now I’m about to explain to you all the parallels / Between Elvis and me, myself / It seem obvious: one, he’s pale as me,” Eminem raps. “Second, we both been hailed as kings / He used to rock the Jailhouse, and I used to rock The Shelter / We sell like Velveeta Shells & Cheese.”

Other artists contributing to the soundtrack include Maneskin, Stevie Nicks, Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, Tame Impala and Jack White.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks And Austin Butler Had ‘Deeply Rooted Fear And Terror’ About ‘Elvis’ Movie

“Elvis” stars Austin Butler as the titular musician alongside Tom Hanks as manager Col. Tom Parker. The film also features Helen Thomson, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kelvin Harrison Jr.