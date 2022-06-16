Fans of Machine Gun Kelly can expect an up-close-and personal look with the release of “Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink”, a new Hulu documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes peek into the life of the “Emo Girl” rapper.

In a new trailer for the upcoming doc, MGK — a.k.a. Colson Baker — kicks things off by declaring, “My life wasn’t always like this. I just don’t think anyone saw me coming.”

Among the celebs featured in the trailer are Travis Barker, who worked with MGK on Tickets to My Downfall, which the drummer describes as “an incredible piece of work.”

Also appearing is Conor McGregor, seen hurling a drink at MGK during the MTV VMAs.

“Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” is described by Hulu as an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more.”

Hulu

The synopsis continues, “From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall, to his most recent No. 1 studio album, Mainstream Sellout, this is an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly.”

While no release date has yet been announced, the press release promises that the new doc will be arriving “VERY soon.”