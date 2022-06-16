More snippets of Amber Heard’s recent interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie are being released ahead of the full interview airing Friday, June 17 on NBC’s “Dateline”.

As People reports, on Thursday Peacock aired the “Amber Heard: After the Verdict” special, featuring clips that initially debuted on “Today” earlier this week, in addition to some new moments.

In one of these, Guthrie asked Heard what her motivation was for being interviewed after her losing verdict in the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. “You’re here. Some people might ask why. Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview?” asked Guthrie.

READ MORE: Amber Heard On Her Feelings About Johnny Depp After Trial: ‘I Love Him’

“One thing I can tell you is one thing I’m not is vindictive. There’s no part of me that sees any…. This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance,” replied Heard.

“What do you hope to get across here? You’ve had everything said about you. What do you wish people knew?” Guthrie said, continuing her line of questioning.

“You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud, my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being,” Heard answered.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Calls Johnny Depp Trial ‘The Most Humiliating Thing I’ve Ever Been Through,’ Insists She Stands ‘By Every Word’ Of Her Testimony

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Depp issued a statement responding to Heard’s interview.

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour,” the statement reads.