The Television Academy is looking to nab either Chris Rock or The Rock as host for this year’s Emmy Awards.

That’s according to a report from Deadline, claiming that producers of this year’s awards broadcast have approached both Dwayne Johnson and Rock about hosting.

According to the report, Johnson was also at the top of the wish list for this year’s Oscars, but turned down the opportunity.

READ MORE: Emmys Producers Respond To Seth Rogen’s ‘Frustrating’ Jokes About COVID Safety At The Awards Show

Rock, however, has reportedly turned down the “informal offer” to be this year’s host; meanwhile, Deadline notes that it also seems unlikely that Johnson will be accepting his invitation either.

With this year’s ceremony set to air on NBC, corporate synergy would suggest that somebody on NBC’s payroll may wind up hosting, such as one of the network’s late-night hosts.

However, Deadline reports that those hosts aren’t keen — including Seth Meyers, who previously hosted in 2014 but is said to be uninterested in doing it again.